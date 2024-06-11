

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Singapore Airlines Limited (C6L.SI) has recently announced its decision to provide compensation to individuals who sustained injuries during a turbulent London to Singapore flight.



According to the airline's Facebook announcement, they will be offering $10,000 to those passengers who suffered minor injuries. Furthermore, regardless of whether they were injured or not, all passengers aboard the flight will receive a full fare refund.



Additionally, Singapore Airlines stated that passengers would be entitled to delay compensation in accordance with European Union or United Kingdom regulations.



The turbulence incident involved Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, which was en route from London to Singapore but was redirected to Bangkok, Thailand due to encountering intense turbulence. This turbulence caused injuries that led to the need for spinal surgeries for some travelers.



Reports from CBS News' partner network BBC News indicated that a 73-year-old British passenger passed away on the flight, suspected to have been due to a heart attack during the turbulent episode over Myanmar.



As per the airline, those with minor injuries are eligible for a $10,000 cash offer. Meanwhile, individuals with more severe injuries necessitating long-term medical care and financial support will receive a $25,000 advance.



The airline also mentioned in a statement that they have extended an invitation to those who sustained more serious injuries in the incident to discuss a compensation package tailored to their specific circumstances when they are feeling well enough to do so.



A preliminary investigation conducted by Singapore's Transport Ministry revealed that the plane experienced significant fluctuations in gravitational force during the flight, resulting in a sudden 177-ft drop in altitude within one second. Authorities had previously indicated that the turbulence likely occurred while meals were being served and a number of passengers were not wearing seat belts.



