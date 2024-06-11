

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $252 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $161 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.42 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $252 Mln. vs. $161 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.16 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.98 - $2.04 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,475 - $1,490 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $7.99 - $8.21 Full year revenue guidance: $5,990 - $6,090 Mln



