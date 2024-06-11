

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $3.14 billion, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $3.32 billion, or $1.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.61 billion or $1.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $14.29 billion from $13.84 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $3.14 Bln. vs. $3.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $14.29 Bln vs. $13.84 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken