

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$5.02 million, or -$0.25 per share. This compares with -$0.21 million, or -$0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $66.50 million from $62.41 million last year.



PetMed Express Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$5.02 Mln. vs. -$0.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.25 vs. -$0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $66.50 Mln vs. $62.41 Mln last year.



