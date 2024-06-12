

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release May figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall consumer prices are expected to rise 0.4 percent on year after adding 0.3 percent in April. Producer prices are seen lower by an annual 1.5 percent after sinking 2.5 percent in the previous month.



Japan will provide May figures for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year, up from 0.3 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year in April.



South Korea will see May data for unemployment; in April, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.



