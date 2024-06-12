

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Monthly GDP and foreign trade figures from the UK and final inflation from Germany are the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK monthly GDP, industrial production and foreign trade data. Economists forecast gross domestic product to remain flat on month in April after rising 0.4 percent in March. The visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 14.2 billion in April compared to a shortfall of GBP 13.9 billion in March.



In the meantime, Destatis releases Germany's final inflation figures for May. Consumer price inflation is expected to rise to 2.4 percent, as initially estimated, from 2.2 percent in April.



Also, GDP data from Norway is due.



At 6.00 am ET, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research publishes UK monthly GDP tracker.



