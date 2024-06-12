

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - St. Mary's, Ohio-based Classic Delight LLC is recalling a limited number of individually wrapped sandwiches citing the potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.



The recall involves sandwiches under Classic Delight, Nutrisystem, and Wakefield brand names.



The impacted products were produced between May 11, 2023 and June 6, 2024, and shipped to distributors located in Arkansas, California, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The recalled products may end up in food service distribution, convenience stores and vending.



The affected sandwiches include Classic Delight's Twin Chili Cheese Dog, Turkey Ham and Cheese Sub, Turkey Cheese Sub, Turkey Cheese Round, Twin Breaded Chicken Sliders, Breaded Chicken waffle, as well as Nutrisystem's Turkey Sausage and Egg Muffin.



Further, the impacted Wakefield products include Charbroiled Cheeseburger, Ham Cheddar Pretzel Croissant, Chorizo Egg Ciabatta, Ham Egg Cheese Muffin, Ham Egg Cheese Croissant, Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel, Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit, Pretzel Bacon Angus Cheeseburger, Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin, Southern Chicken Biscuit, Bacon Cheeseburger, Spicy Hawaiian Sliders, Blazin Chicken, Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel, Charbroiled Cheeseburger, Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit, Chicken and Cheese, and Sausage Egg Pancake.



The recall was initiated after environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms, while Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, there have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far.



The company has suspended the production of these products as the investigation to find the source of the problem is ongoing.



Consumers are urged to discard the recalled products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls due to risk of Listeria, Irvington, Alabama -based Irvington Seafood in mid May called back its 1 lb. packages of 'Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat'.



Further, Hormel Foods Sales, LLC, affiliated to food processing major Hormel Foods Corp., in early May called back a limited number of two Planters nut products.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken