

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States will announce 'an impactful set of new sanctions and export control actions' against Russia at the G7 meeting later this week, the White House says.



Announcing this at a news conference, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said Washington will continue to drive up costs for the Russian war machine.



The actions will target companies and networks that are helping Russia procure materials it needs to wage its war against Ukraine.



'They will make it harder for financial facilitators, for instance, to support Russia's defense industrial base. And they will further restrict Russia's future revenues in key sectors,' Kirby told reporters.



President Joe Biden will leave for Italy on Wednesday to take part in the summit of the Group of 7 leaders.



Thursday, he will discuss with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the U.S. Government's strong support for Ukraine, Kirby said. Following that meeting, both leaders will address a joint news conference.



'Biden will announce new steps to unlock the value of the immobilized Russian sovereign assets to benefit Ukraine and to help them recover from the destruction that Mr. Putin's army has caused,' according to the White Huse.



