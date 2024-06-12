

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Palestinian armed groups and Israeli authorities have both committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during the cross-border attack on October 7 and the subsequent Israeli military operations in Gaza, an inquiry by a UN independent human rights body has found.



This was among the conclusions listed in the report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, released on Wednesday.



'Amid months of losses and despair, retribution and atrocities, the only tangible result has been compounding the immense suffering of both Palestinians and Israelis, with civilians, yet again, bearing the brunt of decisions by those in power,' the Commission said, stressing the impact on women and children.



The brutal attack of October 7 by Hamas on communities in southern Israel marked a 'clear turning point' for both Israelis and Palestinians and presents a 'watershed moment' that can change the direction of the conflict, with a real risk of further solidifying and expanding the occupation, the Commission said.



For Israelis, the attack was unprecedented in scale in its modern history, when in one single day hundreds of people were killed and abducted by Hamas.



For Palestinians, Israel's military operation and attack in Gaza have been the longest, largest and bloodiest since 1948, causing immense damage and loss of more than 34000 lives.



The Commission noted that in relation to the attack of 7 October in Israel, members of the military wings of Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups, as well as Palestinian civilians who were directly participating in the hostilities, deliberately killed, injured, mistreated, took hostages and committed sexual and gender-based against civilians, including Israeli citizens and foreign nationals.



Such acts were also committed against Israeli soldiers considered hors de combat - such as injured soldiers.



'These actions constitute war crimes and violations and abuses of international humanitarian law and international human rights law,' according to the report.



The independent Commission, established by the UN Human Rights Council, also concluded that during military operations in Gaza, Israel committed war crimes, crimes against humanity and violations of international humanitarian and human rights laws.



'ISF's intentional use of heavy weapons with large destructive capacity in densely populated areas constitutes an intentional and direct attack on the civilian population, particularly affecting women and children,' the Commission said, adding that this was confirmed by the substantial and increasing numbers of casualties, over weeks and months, with 'no change in Israeli policies or military strategies'.



The Commission report called on the Government of Israel to immediately end attacks and the siege on Gaza, implement a ceasefire, and ensure that those whose property has been unlawfully destroyed receive reparations.



It also called on the Government of the State of Palestine and the de-facto authorities in Gaza to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held in the enclave.



Israel rejected the findings of the independent Commission.



