

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group (LGEN.L) said, for 2024-27 period, it targets 6-9% core operating EPS CAGR at an operating return on equity of over 20%. The Board plans to return more to shareholders over 2024-27, through a combination of dividends and buybacks, with 5% DPS growth to fiscal 2024 and a first share buyback of 200 million pounds in 2024, followed by 2% DPS growth per annum out to fiscal 2027 and further similar buybacks.



The Group also presented its vision for a growing, simpler and better-connected business, focused on three core divisions.



