First North Denmark: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

As from June 13th, 2024, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from CPH Leverage Certificates to CPH Leverage Certificates Extend E. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Long name DK0062826442 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D05 DK0062826368 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D04 DK0062826285 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D03 DK0062826012 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D02 DK0062825980 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D01 DK0062826525 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D01 DK0062826608 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D02 DK0062826798 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D03 DK0062826871 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D04 DK0062826954 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D05 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +45 3377 0333, or surveillancedk@nasdaq.com.