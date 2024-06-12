Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
12.06.24
15:27 Uhr
11,755 Euro
+0,530
+4,72 %
GlobeNewswire
12.06.2024 14:22 Uhr
119 Leser
First North Denmark: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

As from June 13th, 2024, the market segment for the instruments specified below
will change from CPH Leverage Certificates to CPH Leverage Certificates Extend
E. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. 



ISIN     Long name            
DK0062826442 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D05
DK0062826368 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D04
DK0062826285 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D03
DK0062826012 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D02
DK0062825980 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D01
DK0062826525 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D01
DK0062826608 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D02
DK0062826798 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D03
DK0062826871 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D04
DK0062826954 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D05

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance telephone +45 3377 0333, or surveillancedk@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
