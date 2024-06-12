

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tiger mosquitoes are spreading across Europe, resulting in a rise in dengue fever in 13 countries.



The latest figures show a continuing upward trend in the number of cases of dengue imported from dengue-endemic regions, as well as an increasing number of local outbreaks of West Nile virus infections and dengue within the continent, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said.



In the first months of 2024, several countries have reported substantial increases in number of imported dengue cases, which could suggest that the numbers in 2024 might become even higher.



Aedes albopictus, known for transmitting dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses, is spreading further north, east, and west in Europe, and now has self-sustaining populations across 13 EU/EEA countries.



Also known as tiger mosquito, the invasive species is currently widespread in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, and Spain, and recently found in Belgium, Cyprus, Czechia, the Netherlands and Slovakia.



Aedes aegypti, a vector of yellow fever, dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses, has recently established itself in Cyprus. Its potential for setting up home in other parts of Europe is concerning due to its significant ability to transmit pathogens and its preference for biting humans. The Culex pipiens mosquito, responsible for the spread of West Nile virus, is native to Europe and is present throughout the EU/EEA, ECDC says.



It is widely anticipated that climate change will largely impact the spread of mosquito-borne diseases in Europe.



'Increased international travel from dengue-endemic countries will also increase the risk of imported cases, and inevitably also the risk of local outbreaks' says Andrea Ammon, ECDC Director.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken