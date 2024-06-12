

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has proposed to extend the temporary protection being given to people fleeing the war in Ukraine for another year, from 2025 March 5.



The Commission said it took the decision considering that safe and durable conditions for the return of people to Ukraine are not currently possible as Russian attacks on civil and critical infrastructure continue across the country.



Nearly 4.2 million people who have fled Russia's war are already benefiting from temporary protection in the EU Member States.



The Temporary Protection Directive grants immediate protection and access to rights in the EU, including residency rights, access to the labor market, accommodation, social welfare assistance, medical and other assistance. It also helps Member States to manage arrivals in an orderly and effective way.



The European Commission said it will present the proposal to extend the temporary protection to the Ministers at the Justice and Home Affairs Council on Thursday. It is for the Council to formally adopt the proposal.



