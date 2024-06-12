

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corporation (FOXA, FOX) said, through the expanded partnership with FreeWheel, it will expand ad insertion capabilities and rollout new co-developed targeting technology. FreeWheel will become FOX's primary ad serving partner across the entire One FOX enterprise. The long-term deal expands on FreeWheel's previous relationship with FOX. The company said the collaboration brings synergistic benefits to advertisers working with FOX and FreeWheel.



FreeWheel will utilize capabilities across its portfolio, including Beeswax, to create a unified pool of premium video ad inventory across the entire One FOX portfolio that can be more directly available to marketers using FreeWheel's technology.



