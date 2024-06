Commencing June 13, 2024, InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB shares will be traded under its new name, Flerie AB. New company name: Flerie AB New short name: FLERIE Unchanged ISIN code: SE0008966295 This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 08/121 57690.