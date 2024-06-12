

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corp. (RTX) Wednesday announced that NASA has selected its small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider Blue Canyon Technologies to build two 12U CubeSat buses for the space agency's PolSIR mission.



NASA will study ice clouds that form at high altitudes throughout tropical and sub-tropical regions, using the instrument Polarized Submillimeter Ice-cloud Radiometer. The designing and manufacturing of the bus platforms, and mission operations services will be provided by Blue Canyon.



The observation of the full diurnal cycle of high-altitude ice clouds will help improve climate forecasts and provide climate models.



