

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), Wednesday announced preclinical data on tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 or TNFR2 agonist and bivalent antibody NKTR-0165 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases.



According to the data, NKTR-0165 binds to TNFR2, a controller of inflammation, on regulatory T cells to boost immunosuppressive functions, the company stated.



Currently, Nektar's stock is climbing 0.79 percent, to $1.27 on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



