Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904533 | ISIN: US74834L1008 | Ticker-Symbol: QDI
Tradegate
12.06.24
15:26 Uhr
130,00 Euro
-1,05
-0,80 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,80129,0017:46
128,80129,0017:46
ACCESSWIRE
12.06.2024 17:26 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quest Diagnostics: My Quest Story - Mark Hamilton

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Quest Diagnostics

I've spent most of my career working in an industry where lives are on the line. Prior to coming to Quest Diagnostics, I worked in transportation in the airline industry as a ramp agent. My job responsibilities included using body signals to communicate with the pilot to direct planes-we had to say a lot to each other without saying a word. I also managed loading, stowing, and unloading of cargo, mail, and baggage. So, I was used to handling valuable cargo.

At Quest I worked a regular route for about 15 years. Now I have the delight of being a STAT driver. As a leader in the healthcare field, our company culture is the customer comes first. And, as an ambassador for Quest, I always think about that when I'm doing my day-to-day job. I put a lot of care toward the specimens that I pick up every day. We are responsible for transporting blood, urine, tissue, skin grafts, etc-each specimen representing a patient-and I put care toward the stowing of the specimens from the time I pick them up to putting them in the car, ensuring that they're stored in the correct temperature, and having supplies for all temperature scenarios. I also ensure the specimens are all labeled correctly so nothing is lost once it hits our labs. We follow a strict SOP to ensure our specimens are processed in a timely manner.

Collaboration also is an important part of my day-to-day job. Not just talking but listening to our clients is so important. I want to ensure our clients are happy all the time. I'm open to hearing from clients about how we can better serve them and potentially improve our services and processes. I want to do whatever I can to ensure our clients are with us for the long term.

My job is very meaningful to me. Working for Quest has made me a better person. I love what I do and knowing I play a role in helping our patients. That feeling is the reason I don't want to retire any time soon.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.