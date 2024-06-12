

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market shrugged off a slightly weak start and climbed higher on Wednesday after soft inflation data from the U.S. raised hopes the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rate a couple of times this year.



The benchmark SMI ended up by 94.67 points or 0.78% at 12,167.59. The index, which edged down to 12,061.93 in early trades, climbed to a high of 12,185.77 in the final hour.



VAT Group shares rallied 3.77%. ABB gained nearly 3%, while Partners Group, Julius Baer and Holcim climbed 2.2% each.



Logitech International ended 1.63% up, while Swatch Group, Swiss Life Holding, Geberit, Roche Holding, Schindler Ps, Richemont and Sika gained 1 to 1.4%. Zurich Insurance Group and Sandoz Group also closed notably higher.



Flughafen Zurich gained about 1.3%. The company announced that its May passenger traffic jumped 9.4% year over year to 2,772,182. The Zurich Airport operator's turnover likewise increased by 3.5% to 55.4 million francs.



Lonza Group ended down 2.02%. Swisscom and SIG Group closed lower by 1.28% and 1.2%, respectively, while Sonova drifted down nearly 0.9%.



