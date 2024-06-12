

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday the launch of the New York Mobile-ID by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).



This digital version of a state-issued driver's license, learner's permit, or ID is designed to be securely stored on a smartphone. The Mobile-ID is an optional and innovative offering aimed at enhancing convenience and security for New Yorkers and is accessible to both iPhone and Android users.



Users can now download the New York Mobile ID app from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.



The Mobile-ID can be used at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints in nearly 30 participating airports across the country. This includes all terminals at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports. The app utilizes various security measures such as FaceID, TouchID, or a personal 6-digit PIN, ensuring that only authorized individuals can access the digital ID.



Governor Hochul expressed her excitement about providing New Yorkers with access to this cutting-edge technology, which not only offers convenience but also enhances security for Mobile ID users and those who accept it. She highlighted that the Mobile-ID grants New Yorkers the ability to quickly display their IDs while maintaining control over the personal information they share.



It's important to note that while the mobile ID does not completely replace the physical card, users are advised to carry their physical license as a precaution. Not all establishments may accept mobile IDs initially, so it is recommended to continue carrying your physical driver's license or ID in New York.



