

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Camden County Health Department confirmed that a stray cat found in Voorhees, New Jersey, has tested positive for rabies.



On May 23, a stray cat was brought to an animal shelter to be monitored for symptoms of rabies. Later, when it started showing signs of the disease, the shelter officials arranged for rabies testing at the state Public Health & Environmental Laboratories in Trenton.



The health officials at Camden County got the results on June 10, confirming the illness. They immediately notified the Department of Health and Human Services about the case.



Further, the officials noted that the only known human exposure was the veterinarian at the shelter, who later contacted with a physician to take proper precautions against the disease.



'Although rabies is a serious illness, it can be prevented by early treatment,' commented Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Health Department. 'If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal it is important that you seek immediate medical attention.'



Following the incident, the health officials urged the residents to avoid contact with wild animals while traveling, teach children to never touch unfamiliar animals, prevent bats from entering living quarters, keep pets vaccinated and under supervision, and contact animal control or animal rescue agency to remove stray animals from the neighborhood.



