

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK) announced the appointment of Lorna Gibb as Chief People Officer and member of the Group Leadership Team, effective immediately.



Lorna Gibb joined Nokia in 2020 and has been Nokia's Interim Chief People Officer since March 2024. Prior to this role she served as Vice President, Labor and Employment, being a member of Nokia's People and Legal & Compliance Leadership Teams. Before joining Nokia, she held roles as Global People Director for Skyscanner and People Partner/Director for EasyJet. Lorna will be based in Finland and reports to Nokia's President and Chief Executive Officer, Pekka Lundmark.



In addition, Ricky Corker, who has served as Nokia's Chief Customer Experience Officer since 2021, will step down and leave the company effective June 28, 2024.



