

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International (MDLZ) and Lotus Bakeries announced a strategic partnership to expand and grow the Lotus Biscoff cookie brand in India. Mondelez will leverage its distribution network and local market presence to manufacture, market, distribute and sell Biscoff cookies in India.



Also, the companies will develop new chocolate products combining the Biscoff taste and texture with Mondelez's Cadbury, Milka and other key chocolate brands in Europe, with the option to expand globally. The co-branded products are expected to launch in early 2025, with Cadbury and Biscoff in the United Kingdom, as well as Milka and Biscoff in Europe.



Headquartered in Belgium, Lotus Bakeries operates worldwide in the natural snacking segment with brands including Lotus, Biscoff, nakd, TREK, BEAR, Kiddylicious, Peter's Yard, Dinosaurus, Peijnenburg and Annas.



