

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma (HLMA.L) reported full year statutory profit before tax of 340.3 million pounds, up 17% from last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 70.96 pence compared to 61.86 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was up 10% to 396.4 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 82.40 pence compared to 76.34 pence.



For the 12 months to 31 March 2024, revenue rose 10% to 2.03 billion pounds. On an organic constant currency basis, revenue growth was 7.9%.



Looking forward, the Group expects good organic constant currency revenue growth in the year ahead, and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 21%, in the middle of its target range.



The Board recommended a 7% increase in the final dividend to 13.20 pence per share. Together with the 8.41 pence per share interim dividend, this would result in a total dividend for the year of 21.61 pence, up 7%.



