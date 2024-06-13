

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices continued to decline in May, albeit at a slower pace, Destatis reported Thursday.



Wholesale prices registered an annual decline of 0.7 percent in May, which was slower than the 1.8 percent decrease in April.



Wholesale prices have been falling since May 2023 and the latest decline was the slowest in the current sequence of decrease.



The latest fall was largely driven by the 13.9 percent fall in prices in the wholesale trade in chemical products. Lower prices were also recorded in iron, steel and ferrous semi-finished metal products.



On a monthly basis, wholesale price inflation softened to 0.1 percent from 0.4 percent in April. This was the third consecutive increase.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken