

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation accelerated in May as initially estimated, driven by housing and transportation costs, final data from the statistical office INE revealed Thursday.



The consumer price index registered an annual increase of 3.6 percent after climbing 3.3 percent in April. The rate matched the estimate published on May 30.



At the same time, underlying inflation rose only marginally to 3.0 percent from 2.9 percent a month ago.



Housing costs posted an annual growth of 1.2 percent and transportation cost moved up 3.8 percent, data showed. Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverages prices contributed negatively to the annual inflation.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices posted a slower growth of 0.3 percent, as estimated, after rising 0.7 percent in April.



EU harmonized inflation accelerated to 3.8 percent in May from 3.4 percent in the prior month.



The harmonized index of consumer prices gained only 0.2 percent on month, following a 0.6 percent rise in April. Both annual and monthly rates came in line with the preliminary estimate.



