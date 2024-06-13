Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
JETZT die PERFEKTE ZEIT für URAN-Investments nutzen! Profitieren vom ENERGIE-BOOM!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MNUY | ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47 | Ticker-Symbol: TSN
Frankfurt
13.06.24
11:30 Uhr
0,073 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
13.06.2024 12:16 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alina Holdings PLC: Results of AGM

DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Results of AGM 

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) 
Alina Holdings PLC: Results of AGM 
13-Jun-2024 / 10:43 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC ("THE COMPANY") 
 
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 JUNE 2024 
 
RESULTS OF AGM 
 
 
The Company announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 June 
2024. Relevant resolutions have been submitted to the document viewing facility of the Financial Conduct Authority and 
the full results will also be available on the Company's website, www.alina-holdings.com. The results were as follows: 
 
 
Resolution 
 
                                               For    Against Withheld 
 
       Adopt Directors' Report and the Accounts for 31 December 2023 
1                                              4,733,175 0    0 
 
       Approve Directors' Remuneration Report 
2                                              4,682,005 51,170 0 
 
       Re-appointment of auditors 
3                                              4,732,375 0    800 
 
4       Re-appoint Mr Tim Donell                            4,672,225 60,950 0 
5       Directors' authority to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies 4,672,225 60,950 0 
       Act 2006. 
6       Directors' authority to allot securities for cash pursuant to section 570 of 4,671,425 61,750 0 
       the Companies Act 2006.* 
7       Approve the purchase of shares pursuant to section 701 of the Companies Act  4,727,175 6,000  0 
       2006.* 
8       Authorise General Meetings (other than the AGM) to be called on 14 days'    4,726,375 6,800  0 
       notice*

*Special resolution

END 

Enquiries:       -- 
Alina Holdings Plc 
          enquiries@alina-holdings.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1VS7G47 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     ALNA 
LEI Code:   213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57 
Sequence No.: 327856 
EQS News ID:  1924633 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1924633&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 05:43 ET (09:43 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.