DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Results of AGM

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) Alina Holdings PLC: Results of AGM 13-Jun-2024 / 10:43 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALINA HOLDINGS PLC ("THE COMPANY") ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 JUNE 2024 RESULTS OF AGM The Company announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 June 2024. Relevant resolutions have been submitted to the document viewing facility of the Financial Conduct Authority and the full results will also be available on the Company's website, www.alina-holdings.com. The results were as follows: Resolution For Against Withheld Adopt Directors' Report and the Accounts for 31 December 2023 1 4,733,175 0 0 Approve Directors' Remuneration Report 2 4,682,005 51,170 0 Re-appointment of auditors 3 4,732,375 0 800 4 Re-appoint Mr Tim Donell 4,672,225 60,950 0 5 Directors' authority to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies 4,672,225 60,950 0 Act 2006. 6 Directors' authority to allot securities for cash pursuant to section 570 of 4,671,425 61,750 0 the Companies Act 2006.* 7 Approve the purchase of shares pursuant to section 701 of the Companies Act 4,727,175 6,000 0 2006.* 8 Authorise General Meetings (other than the AGM) to be called on 14 days' 4,726,375 6,800 0 notice*

*Special resolution

Enquiries: -- Alina Holdings Plc enquiries@alina-holdings.com

