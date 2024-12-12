Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
WKN: A0MNUY | ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47 | Ticker-Symbol: TSN
Frankfurt
12.12.24
11:30 Uhr
0,087 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.12.2024 13:19 Uhr
173 Leser
Alina Holdings PLC: Equity Placing - Subscription - Related Party Transaction

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Equity Placing - Subscription - Related Party Transaction 

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) 
Alina Holdings PLC: Equity Placing - Subscription - Related Party Transaction 
12-Dec-2024 / 11:46 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Alina Holdings PLC 
(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN) 
("Alina" or the "Company") 
Equity Placing / Subscription / Related Party Transaction 
 
The Company announces that it has today submit a bid to participate in the placing currently being undertaken by 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd ("Thalassa") to subscribe for new ordinary shares in Thalassa ("Placing Shares") at a 
confidential bid price (the "Placing"), however, there is no guarantee the bid will be successful. 
The Company further announces that it has approved entering into a subscription agreement with Thalassa Holdings Ltd (" 
Thalassa") under which the Company agrees to subscribe for ordinary shares in Thalassa ("Subscription Shares") at a 
subscription price to be determined by the Placing per ordinary share (the "Subscription"), subject to the sale of the 
Company's existing property assets in Brislington and Hastings. 
The Placing and Subscription is conditional on, inter alia, the admission of the Placing and Subscription Shares to the 
Equity Shares (Transition) Category of the Official List of the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for admission to 
trading of the Placing and Subscription Shares on its main market for listed securities ("Admission"). 
A prospectus is expected to be published by Thalassa in connection with the Placing and Subscription. 
Due to the Company and Thalassa having a number of cross shareholdings and a shared director, Duncan Soukup, the 
transaction is considered a related party transaction under DTR 7.3 and, accordingly, Mr Soukup recused himself from 
the Company's Board meeting to consider and approve participation in the Placing and Subscription. In the opinion of 
the board of directors, the Company's participation in the Placing and Subscription is fair and reasonable from the 
perspective of the Company and its shareholders. 
END 
MARKET ABUSE REGULATION DISCLOSURE 
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the 
purposes of Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue 
of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended ("UK MAR"), and Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 
No. 596/2014 ("EU MAR"). The Company is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
          www.alina-holdings.com 
Investor Enquiries: 
          enquiries@alina-holdings.com 
Alina Holdings PLC

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1VS7G47 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     ALNA 
LEI Code:   213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57 
Sequence No.: 364889 
EQS News ID:  2050177 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2050177&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2024 06:47 ET (11:47 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
