Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) Alina Holdings PLC: Equity Placing - Subscription - Related Party Transaction 12-Dec-2024 / 11:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alina Holdings PLC (Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN) ("Alina" or the "Company") Equity Placing / Subscription / Related Party Transaction The Company announces that it has today submit a bid to participate in the placing currently being undertaken by Thalassa Holdings Ltd ("Thalassa") to subscribe for new ordinary shares in Thalassa ("Placing Shares") at a confidential bid price (the "Placing"), however, there is no guarantee the bid will be successful. The Company further announces that it has approved entering into a subscription agreement with Thalassa Holdings Ltd (" Thalassa") under which the Company agrees to subscribe for ordinary shares in Thalassa ("Subscription Shares") at a subscription price to be determined by the Placing per ordinary share (the "Subscription"), subject to the sale of the Company's existing property assets in Brislington and Hastings. The Placing and Subscription is conditional on, inter alia, the admission of the Placing and Subscription Shares to the Equity Shares (Transition) Category of the Official List of the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for admission to trading of the Placing and Subscription Shares on its main market for listed securities ("Admission"). A prospectus is expected to be published by Thalassa in connection with the Placing and Subscription. Due to the Company and Thalassa having a number of cross shareholdings and a shared director, Duncan Soukup, the transaction is considered a related party transaction under DTR 7.3 and, accordingly, Mr Soukup recused himself from the Company's Board meeting to consider and approve participation in the Placing and Subscription. In the opinion of the board of directors, the Company's participation in the Placing and Subscription is fair and reasonable from the perspective of the Company and its shareholders. END MARKET ABUSE REGULATION DISCLOSURE The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended ("UK MAR"), and Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("EU MAR"). The Company is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. www.alina-holdings.com Investor Enquiries: enquiries@alina-holdings.com Alina Holdings PLC

December 12, 2024 06:47 ET (11:47 GMT)