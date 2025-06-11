DJ Alina Holdings PLC: AGM Results

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) Alina Holdings PLC: AGM Results 11-Jun-2025 / 15:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALINA HOLDINGS PLC ("THE COMPANY") ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 11 JUNE 2025 RESULTS OF AGM The Company announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 11 June 2025. Relevant resolutions have been submitted to the document viewing facility of the Financial Conduct Authority and the full results will be available on the Company's website, www.alina-holdings.com. The results were as follows: Resolution For Against % Votes For Adopt Directors' Report and the Accounts for 31 December 2024 1 79,606 0 100% Approve Directors' Remuneration Report 2 58,300 21,306 73.24% Re-appointment of auditors 3 79,606 0 100% 4 Re-appoint Mr Duncan Soukup 62,050 0 100% 5 Directors' authority to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the 73,856 3,750 95.29% Companies Act 2006. 6 Directors' authority to allot securities for cash pursuant to section 79,606 0 100% 570 of the Companies Act 2006.* 7 Approve the purchase of shares pursuant to section 701 of the Companies 79,606 0 100% Act 2006.* 8 Authorise General Meetings (other than the AGM) to be called on 14 days' 79,606 0 100% notice*

*Special resolution

Enquiries: -- Alina Holdings Plc enquiries@alina-holdings.com

