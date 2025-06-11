Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
WKN: A0MNUY | ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47 | Ticker-Symbol: TSN
Frankfurt
11.06.25 | 17:20
0,073 Euro
-2,03 % -0,002
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
11.06.2025 16:51 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Alina Holdings PLC: AGM Results

DJ Alina Holdings PLC: AGM Results 

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) 
Alina Holdings PLC: AGM Results 
11-Jun-2025 / 15:20 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
       
 
  
 
  
 
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC ("THE COMPANY") 
 
  
 
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 11 JUNE 2025  
 
  
 
RESULTS OF AGM 
 
  
 
  
 
The Company announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 11 June 
2025. Relevant resolutions have been submitted to the document viewing facility of the Financial Conduct Authority and 
the full results will be available on the Company's website, www.alina-holdings.com. The results were as follows: 
 
  
 
  
 
Resolution  
                                                          
 
 
  
 
                                            For    Against  % Votes For 
         
 
 
       Adopt Directors' Report and the Accounts for 31 December 2024 
1                                          79,606  0     100% 
       
 
       Approve Directors' Remuneration Report  
2                                          58,300  21,306  73.24% 
       
 
       Re-appointment of auditors  
3                                         79,606  0     100% 
       
 
4       Re-appoint Mr Duncan Soukup                       62,050  0     100% 
 
5       Directors' authority to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the   73,856  3,750   95.29% 
       Companies Act 2006. 
 
 
6       Directors' authority to allot securities for cash pursuant to  section  79,606  0     100% 
       570 of the Companies Act 2006.* 
 
 
7       Approve the purchase of shares pursuant to section 701 of the Companies 79,606  0     100% 
       Act 2006.* 
 
 
8       Authorise General Meetings (other than the AGM) to be called on 14 days' 79,606  0     100% 
       notice*

*Special resolution

END 

Enquiries:         --   
 
Alina Holdings Plc      
 
              enquiries@alina-holdings.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1VS7G47 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     ALNA 
LEI Code:   213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57 
Sequence No.: 392427 
EQS News ID:  2153926 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2153926&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2025 10:20 ET (14:20 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
