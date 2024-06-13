

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a 1-week low of 170.14 against the euro, from an early high of 169.28.



Against the pound and the New Zealand dollar, the yen depreciated to a 16-year low of 201.32 and a 17-year low of 97.22 from early highs of 156.55 and 174.97, respectively.



Against the Canada and the Australian dollars, the yen slipped to a 9-day low of 114.54 and a 10-day low of 104.67 from early highs of 114.07 and 104.25, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 171.00 against the euro, 204.00 against the pound, 98.00 against the kiwi, 160.00 against the greenback, 178.00 against the franc, 116.00 against the loonie and 106.00 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken