

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production dropped unexpectedly in April on falling intermediate goods output, official data showed Thursday.



Industrial output logged a monthly fall of 0.1 percent, marking the first drop in three months, Eurostat said. Production was forecast to grow 0.2 percent after rising 0.5 percent in March.



Within major industrial groupings, only intermediate goods output contracted in April, which was down 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, energy output was up 0.4 percent.



Non-durable consumer goods registered the fastest growth of 3.4 percent. Production of capital goods and durable consumer goods gained 0.7 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production deepened to 3.0 percent from 1.2 percent in March. This was worse than economists' forecast of 1.9 percent drop.



The EU27 industrial production expanded 0.5 percent on month but decreased 2.0 percent from the previous year in April.



The highest monthly increases were recorded in Denmark, Greece and Poland. On the other hand, Luxembourg, Latvia and Ireland reported sharp declines.



Capital Economics' economist Lily Millard said euro area industrial production growth is likely to remain subdued in the coming months.



The latest Purchasing Managers' survey result showed that the downturn in the euro area manufacturing activity softened in May as production moved closer to stabilization and orders fell at a slower pace. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 47.3 in May from 45.7 in April. However, a reading below neutral 50.0 indicates contraction.



