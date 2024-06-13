Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its 2024 exploration program at the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine located in Durango State, Mexico. The drill program was designed to test new silver and gold mineral targets, add Mineral Resources, and convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves.

"We are very pleased with the positive exploration results that we continue to achieve at San Dimas in 2024," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "The recent drilling has continued to highlight San Dimas' 71,867 hectare prospectivity through the intersection of significant gold and silver mineralization. Drilling to convert Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources at Perez, Santa Regina and Elia has, in multiple cases, returned better than expected results. Resource expansion drilling has confirmed the Perez vein remains open to the east and west, the Sinaloa mineralized system is open down-dip, and the Santa Teresa mineralization is open for approximately one kilometre to the west."

DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

Select highlights from the Company's ongoing exploration program at San Dimas include the following high-grade intercepts:

Perez Vein Highlights (true width):

Sinaloa-Elia Vein System Highlights (true width):

Santa Regina Vein Highlights (true width):

Santa Teresa Vein Highlights (true width):

SAN DIMAS EXPLORATION RESULTS

Exploration drilling at San Dimas intersected significant gold and silver mineralization in multiple veins focused in the central and western regions of the property. Four areas are highlighted here: Perez, Sinaloa-Elia, Santa Regina and Santa Teresa (see Figure 1 below).







Figure 1: San Dimas District Vein Occurrence Map and Highlighted Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/212797_ccb35e78149a3b3b_002full.jpg

Drilling for the Perez vein extended gold and silver mineralization up-dip on several ore shoots, further defining a recently identified mineralized shoot to the east. Step-out drilling in the easternmost extension of the vein confirmed vein continuity. The Perez vein exploration potential remains open both to the east and west (see Figure 2). Select drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the vein intersections are highlighted below:

PE24_297: 7.36 g/t Au and 1,129 g/t Ag over 6.72 m;

PE24_309: 10.87 g/t Au and 1,034 g/t Ag over 7.88 m;

PE23_294: 1.99 g/t Au and 440 g/t Ag over 6.08 m;

PE24_289: 3.26 g/t Au and 381 gpt Ag over 2.79 m.

At the historic Sinaloa-Elia vein system located in the western portion of the property, drilling intersected several intervals of gold and silver mineralized veins. Resource conversion drilling confirms and further delineates mineralization below the historic Sinaloa vein with several intercepts returning better than expected values. Expansionary drilling below historic mining at Elia intersected two significant vein intercepts, highlighting down-dip potential (see Figure 3). Select drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the Sinaloa-Elia vein system intersections are highlighted below:

SIN24_092: 39.28 g/t Au and 1,905 g/t Ag over 1.76 m;

EL24_266: 20.41 g/t Au and 1,702 g/t Ag over 2.15 m;

EL24_265: 10.46 g/t Au and 879 g/t Ag over 0.92 m.

Resource conversion drilling at Santa Regina has returned significant intercepts while locally growing the Inferred Mineral Resource (see Figure 4). Drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the Santa Regina vein intersections are highlighted below:

SRE23_287: 13.24 g/t Au and 1,501 g/t Ag over 0.94 m;

SRE23_282: 9.44 g/t Au and 1,069 g/t Ag over 1.34 m;

SRE23_293: 9.27 g/t Au also returned and 849 g/t Ag over 1.52 m.

Expansionary drilling of the Santa Teresa vein has returned significant intercepts in the eastern and western extensions of the historic mine. Early results from the western extension drilling have confirmed vein continuity and prospectivity in this direction where approximately 1 kilometre of strike length of potential remains untested (see Figure 5). Drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the Santa Teresa vein intersections are highlighted below:

STA24_029: 4.86 g/t Au and 511 g/t Ag over 2.18 m;

STA23_028: 4.10 g/t Au and 79 g/t Ag over 2.09 m.







Figure 2: Perez Vein Vertical Long Section Looking North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/212797_ccb35e78149a3b3b_003full.jpg







Figure 3: Sinaloa-Elia Vein System Vertical Long Section Looking North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/212797_ccb35e78149a3b3b_004full.jpg







Figure 4: Santa Regina Vein Vertical Long Section Looking North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/212797_ccb35e78149a3b3b_005full.jpg







Figure 5: Santa Teresa Vein Vertical Long Section Looking North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/212797_ccb35e78149a3b3b_006full.jpg

Table 1: Summary of Significant Silver and Gold Drill Hole Intercepts at San Dimas

Drillhole Target Target Type Significant Intercept From

(m) Length

(m) True Length

(m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) AgEq

(gpt) GPE23_003 Guadalupe Resource addition 295.70 1.50 1.36 1.99 293 452 GPE23_006 Guadalupe Resource addition 271.70 0.80 0.75 0.84 175 242 GPE23_006 String zone Resource addition 428.40 0.95 0.91 1.24 196 296 CN24_004 Carmen Resource addition 440.65 1.00 0.94 1.18 166 261 EL24_265 Elia Resource addition 397.30 1.30 0.92 10.46 879 1716 EL24_266 Elia Resource addition 461.50 4.00 2.15 20.41 1702 3336 ORO24_109 El Oro Resource conversion 286.10 1.60 1.13 2.79 61 285 ORO24_111 El Oro Resource conversion 221.70 0.95 0.94 9.78 1311 2093 ORO24_115 El Oro Resource conversion 355.65 1.05 0.71 2.39 299 490 PE23_267 Perez Resource conversion 194.25 1.60 0.74 1.05 145 229 PE23_272 Perez Resource conversion 184.35 1.45 1.19 3.52 368 649 PE23_273 Perez Resource conversion 287.55 3.35 2.37 1.50 240 360 PE24_283 Perez Resource addition 185.70 1.10 0.95 0.93 197 272 PE24_289 Perez Resource conversion 290.45 6.60 2.79 3.26 381 641 PE24_289 Perez Resource conversion 300.35 3.35 1.42 2.85 153 381 PE24_294 Perez Resource conversion 258.80 10.60 6.08 1.99 440 599 PE24_296 Perez Resource addition 276.85 2.95 1.47 6.50 590 1110 PE24_297 Perez Resource conversion 344.40 8.20 6.72 7.36 1129 1717 PE24_304 Perez Resource addition 280.70 1.35 0.95 2.71 285 502 PE24_306 Perez Resource conversion 231.00 1.70 0.85 0.86 191 260 PE24_306 Perez Resource conversion 234.47 2.23 1.28 11.53 1158 2081 PE24_309 Perez Resource addition 255.55 16.00 7.88 10.87 1034 1904 PE24_311 Perez Resource conversion 325.55 1.50 1.41 4.78 550 932 PE24_315 Perez Resource conversion 239.60 3.30 1.89 2.23 395 573 SIN23_087 Sinaloa Resource conversion 58.95 1.20 1.01 12.34 196 1183 SIN23_087 Sinaloa Resource conversion 278.75 1.35 1.20 4.90 271 664 SIN23_087 Sinaloa Resource conversion 312.65 2.15 2.08 4.26 255 596 SIN24_091 Sinaloa (FW) Resource conversion 239.85 0.85 0.70 9.65 1017 1788 SIN24_091 Sinaloa Resource conversion 288.20 2.00 1.73 2.50 188 389 SIN24_091 Sinaloa Resource conversion 292.35 1.10 0.95 9.13 582 1312 SIN24_092 Sinaloa Resource conversion 257.70 1.85 1.76 39.28 1905 5047 SIN24_092 Sinaloa (HW) Resource conversion 288.40 1.20 1.04 3.43 238 512 ST23_028 Santa Teresa Resource addition 343.30 2.55 2.09 4.10 79 407 ST24_029 Santa Teresa Resource addition 141.50 2.35 2.18 4.86 511 900 ROS23_035 Macho Bayo Resource addition 398.40 1.10 0.90 3.81 262 567 ROS23_037 Rosario Resource addition 369.20 0.80 0.70 3.45 378 654 SRE23_274 Santa Regina Resource conversion 242.65 2.05 1.78 3.85 392 700 SRE23_274 Santa Regina Resource conversion 295.45 1.15 1.04 3.37 339 609 SRE23_279 Santa Regina Resource conversion 234.05 1.40 0.99 5.48 622 1061 SRE23_280 Santa Regina Resource conversion 228.80 1.35 1.16 5.32 551 976 SRE23_281 Santa Regina Resource conversion 237.15 1.10 0.84 6.61 855 1384 SRE23_281 String zone Resource conversion 266.55 1.65 1.43 4.12 683 1013 SRE24_282 Santa Regina (HW) Resource conversion 259.00 1.50 1.34 9.44 1069 1824 SRE24_283 Santa Regina Resource conversion 247.60 0.95 0.70 10.59 1055 1902 SRE24_286 Santa Regina Resource conversion 246.15 0.90 0.78 2.45 345 541 SRE24_287 Santa Regina (HW) Resource conversion 261.50 1.15 0.94 13.24 1501 2559 SRE24_287 Santa Regina Resource conversion 308.80 1.40 1.27 4.02 457 779 SRE24_289 String zone Resource conversion 260.55 1.55 1.27 1.76 182 323 SRE24_289 Santa Regina (HW) Resource conversion 296.90 2.50 2.05 3.42 361 635 SRE24_289 Santa Regina Resource conversion 315.55 1.20 0.98 1.38 233 343 SRE24_293 Santa Regina Resource conversion 280.35 2.15 1.52 9.27 849 1590 SRE24_295 Santa Regina Resource conversion 301.50 1.20 1.09 1.50 185 305

Notes:

All holes are Diamond Drill; AgEq grade = silver grade (g/t) + [gold grade (g/t)*80]. From and Length indicated in metres, true width of the intercept is calculated per drill hole and vein angles. See Table A1 for details regarding drill hole locations, sample type, azimuth, dip and total depth.

Gold and silver drill hole intercepts were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 190 g/t AgEq minimum grade, and a minimum composite length of 0.7 m (true width). A maximum one metre below the minimum grade was allowed as internal dilution and a single sample below the minimum but above 100 g/t AgEq was allowed in the hanging or footwall to achieve minimum true width in select cases. True width of intercepts is calculated based on current understanding of drill hole and vein angle geometry.

First Majestic's drilling programs follow established QA/QC insertion protocols with standards, blanks and duplicates introduced to the sample stream. After geological logging, all drill core samples are cut in half. One half of the core is submitted to the laboratory for analysis and the remaining half is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes.

Core samples were submitted to First Majestic's owned and operated Central Laboratory (ISO 9001:2015) or to SGS (ISO/IEC 17025:2017), and independent third-party laboratory.

At the Central Lab, gold is analyzed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA13), and by fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-13-Au, ASAG-15-Au). Results above 10 g/t gold are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14). Silver is analyzed by 3-Acid digest atomic absorption finish (AAG-13) or by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-13-Ag). Results above 200 g/t silver are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14).

At SGS, gold is analyzed by 30 g fire assay atomic absorption finish (GE-FAA30V5). Results above 10 g/t gold are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (GO-FAG30V). Silver is analyzed by 3-acid digest atomic absorption finish (GE-AAS33E50). Results above 100 g/t silver are analyzed by fire assay gravimetric finish (GO-FAG37V).

For further information concerning QA/QC and data verification matters, key assumptions, parameters, and methods used by the Company to estimate Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company's business and the potential development of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, see the Company's most recent Annual Information Form available at www.sedarplus.ca.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Gonzalo Mercado, P. Geo., the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Technical Services and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Mercado has verified the exploration data contained in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying such information.

ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A.

First Majestic is proud to own and operate its own minting facility, First Mint, LLC, and to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at www.firstmint.com, at some of the lowest premiums available.

For further information, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com. You can contact us by e-mail at info@firstmajestic.com, or by telephone at 1.866.529.2807.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

The Company is a "foreign private issuer" as defined in Rule 3b-4 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is eligible to rely upon the Canada-U.S. Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System, and is therefore permitted to prepare the technical information contained herein in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of the securities laws currently in effect in the United States. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Technical disclosure contained in this news release has not been prepared in accordance with the requirements of United States securities laws and uses terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada with certain estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning the issuer's material mineral projects.

APPENDIX - DRILL HOLE DETAILS

Table A1: Drill Hole Location, Sample Type, Azimuth, Dip and Total Depth

Drillhole East North Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Type GPE23_003 398324 2666358 572 148 -13 507 Core GPE23_006 398324 2666358 572 171 6 483 Core CN24_004 398324 2666359 572 181 -13 549 Core EL24_265 400317 2667086 549 191 -30 501 Core EL24_266 400317 2667087 550 204 -28 513 Core ORO24_109 404187 2665505 509 277 15 309 Core ORO24_111 404186 2665505 509 282 14 249 Core ORO24_115 404186 2665504 510 277 25 372 Core PE23_267 398560 2671170 831 317 -23 246 Core PE23_272 398560 2671169 830 296 -12 243 Core PE23_273 399019 2671354 844 320 -31 327 Core PE24_283 399592 2671895 859 9 -36 381 Core PE24_289 398697 2671242 831 352 43 324 Core PE24_294 398698 2671242 831 9 36 294 Core PE24_296 398696 2671242 831 323 42 324 Core PE24_297 399019 2671353 844 292 31 372 Core PE24_304 398696 2671241 831 310 37 309 Core PE24_306 398696 2671242 831 313 33 267 Core PE24_309 398696 2671242 831 330 42 312 Core PE24_311 398698 2671242 831 358 44 338 Core PE24_315 399314 2671670 859 9 -10 273 Core SIN23_087 399888 2666329 562 291 -6 354 Core SIN24_091 399888 2666329 562 298 -7 321 Core SIN24_092 399889 2666329 562 300 -5 318 Core ST23_028 398456 2667240 556 314 -23 396 Core ST24_029 397881 2667261 578 310 13 453 Core ROS23_035 399812 2665304 950 162 25 900 Core ROS23_037 399811 2665305 950 172 -28 951 Core SRE23_274 399696 2670823 842 158 21 360 Core SRE23_279 399697 2670823 842 150 20 300 Core SRE23_280 399696 2670823 842 158 19 342 Core SRE23_281 399696 2670823 842 165 18 291 Core SRE24_282 399697 2670823 843 157 26 366 Core SRE24_283 399696 2670823 842 168 22 306 Core SRE24_286 399695 2670823 842 162 22 270 Core SRE24_287 399695 2670823 842 165 27 339 Core SRE24_289 399695 2670823 842 164 25 345 Core SRE24_293 399695 2670824 842 177 27 363 Core SRE24_295 399695 2670823 842 179 25 327 Core

Notes:

All Collar coordinates are determined using total station equipment after hole completion with WGS84, Zone 13 (metres) as the reference system.

