Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund and Edin Terzic Terminate their Cooperation with Immediate Effect

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Borussia Dortmund") and its head coach Edin Terzic today jointly agreed to prematurely terminate their cooperation with immediate effect.

Borussia Dortmund has thus complied with a corresponding request from Edin Terzic.

Borussia Dortmund will introduce the new head coach, who will be in charge of the first men's soccer team from the 2024/2025 season onwards, in due course.

Dortmund, 13. June 2024

