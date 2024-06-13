Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
JETZT die PERFEKTE ZEIT für URAN-Investments nutzen! Profitieren vom ENERGIE-BOOM!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 549309 | ISIN: DE0005493092 | Ticker-Symbol: BVB
Xetra
13.06.24
14:05 Uhr
3,600 Euro
+0,090
+2,56 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5653,57514:31
0,0000,00014:31
ACCESSWIRE
13.06.2024 13:26 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund and Edin Terzic Terminate their Cooperation with Immediate Effect

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Borussia Dortmund") and its head coach Edin Terzic today jointly agreed to prematurely terminate their cooperation with immediate effect.

Borussia Dortmund has thus complied with a corresponding request from Edin Terzic.

Borussia Dortmund will introduce the new head coach, who will be in charge of the first men's soccer team from the 2024/2025 season onwards, in due course.

Dortmund, 13. June 2024

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.