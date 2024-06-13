

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Thursday said it entered into an agreement with homebuilder D.R. Horton to provide solar and energy storage products for use in communities across California.



Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.



Under the agreement, Canadian Solar will supply a total home energy battery back-up solution, including its solar PV panels and residential energy storage system, EP Cube.



'Our solar panels, paired with the EP Cube, not only enable homeowners to save on electricity bills, but also provide a reliable power source during rolling blackouts, ensuring their homes remain functional and comfortable,' commented Thomas Koerner, Senior Vice President of Canadian Solar.



