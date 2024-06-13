

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Port of Baltimore has been reopened less than 12 weeks after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.



At a ceremony marking the full reopening at the Port of Baltimore's Dundalk Marine Terminal, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg highlighted the Biden Administration's commitment to support the rebuilding of the bridge and the workers, community, and economy of the region.



'The channel is open, the ships are moving, the terminals are operating, and this great American port is full steam ahead,' he said.



The traffic of ships has been blocked through Baltimore ship channel after a huge cargo ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26. Six people died as the landmark bridge collapsed.



The Department of Transportation released $60 million of emergency relief funding to rebuild the bridge and to mitigate the impact of the shock to U.S. national supply chains.



It revised a grant to rush funds to Tradepoint Atlantic, a nearby terminal, so they could increase the amount of cargo that they could take in and double their capacity to help handle the auto imports and exports while the port of Baltimore remained closed.



