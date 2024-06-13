

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has announced provisional countervailing duties targeting imports of battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, from China.



The Commission said it took this decision after an investigation found that the battery electric vehicles value chain in China benefits from unfair subsidization, causing a threat of economic injury to BEV producers in the European Union. The investigation also examined the likely consequences and impact of measures on importers, users and consumers of BEVs in the EU.



The Commission said it has reached out to Chinese authorities to discuss these findings and explore possible ways to resolve the issues identified in a WTO-compatible manner.



Provisional countervailing duties would be introduced from July 4 if talks do not lead to an effective solution.



Import duties on Chinese electric vehicle giants will vary; 17.4 percent for BYD, 20 percent for Geely and 38.1 percent for SAIC.



Other BEV producers in China, which cooperated in the investigation but have not been sampled, would be subject to an average duty of 21 percent.



All other BEV producers which did not cooperate in the investigation will have to pay 38.1 percent duty, the European Commission said.



