

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (NCI) is up over 57% at $1.03. Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) is up over 43% at $2.60. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) is up over 25% at $1.67. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is up over 14% at $1705.00. Vivani Medical, Inc. (VANI) is up over 9% at $1.79. Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) is up over 7% at $64.08. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is up over 7% at $36.50. YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF) is up over 7% at $22.18. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is up over 7% at $7.03. Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) is up over 7% at $6.21. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is up over 6% at $10.59. Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) is up over 6% at $3.04.



In the Red



DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) is down over 24% at $1.17. J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) is down over 17% at $32.68. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) is down over 9% at $45.55. Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is down over 8% at $2.55. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (MICS) is down over 8% at $1.34. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is down over 7% at $14.67.



