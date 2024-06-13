Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - Holistic AI has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups that are revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Holistic AI enables enterprises to adopt, scale, and embrace AI's potential in their businesses, with a key focus on transparency, accountability, and safety. As the global leader in AI Governance, Holistic AI empowers enterprises like Fortune 500 corporations, SMEs, governments, and regulators. Its comprehensive and modular AI Governance platform serves as the single source of truth on AI usage across organizational use cases, helping mitigate risks, reduce time to value on AI projects, and improve performance baselines.

"Joining NVIDIA Inception is an exciting milestone for us to further accelerate our to further scale the adoption of AI governance across industries. For AI to deliver on its transformative potential for society, it must be trustworthy. Holistic AI is collaborating with NVIDIA to support enterprises in making trustworthy AI a reality," said Emre Kazim, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Holistic AI.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

