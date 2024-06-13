

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - WestRock Co. (WRK), Thursday announced that its shareholders have approved the merger with Dublin-based packaging company Smurfit Kappa Group plc.



As per the agreement, Smurfit Kappa will be acquired by Smurfit WestRock, whose subsidiary Sun Merger Sub, LLC will eventually merge with WestRock.



Upon completion of the merger, the shareholders will receive a share of Smurfit WestRock and $5 per in cash for a share of WestRock, the company added.



Currently, WestRock's stock is trading at $49.91, up 1.13 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



