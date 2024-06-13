

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has alleged that it is aware of new and credible reports that Russian authorities are listing abducted Ukrainian children on Russian adoption websites.



In a statement, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan described it as 'despicable and appalling'. These Ukrainian children belong with their families inside Ukraine. Russia is waging a war not just against the Ukrainian military - but against the Ukrainian people.



He accused Russia of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.



During its war against Ukraine, Russian forces and other Russian officials have deported hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians to Russia, including children who have been forcibly separated from their families.



