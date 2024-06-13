

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Greek cargo ship has been damaged in a sea drone attack by Houthi militants in the Red Sea.



The impact of the unmanned surface vessel, or USV, caused severe flooding and damage to the engine room of the Liberian flagged, Greek owned vessel M/V Tutor, the U.S. Central Command said in a press release.



It said Centcom forces destroyed three anti-ship cruise missile launchers in a Houthi controlled area of Yemen and one drone launched over the Red Sea.



Separately, the Iranian-backed militants launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen over the Red Sea. There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition, or commercial ships.



