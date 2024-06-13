WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) advertising division on Thursday announced an exclusive partnership with T-Mobile Advertising Solutions (TMUS) and its rideshare media network - Octopus Interactive.
Uber expects to leverage a portion of T-Mobile's rideshare inventory to expand Uber's JourneyTV offering to over 50,000 vehicles.
T-Mobile screens will display Uber's JourneyTV rider experience when an Uber trip is underway.
