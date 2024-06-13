

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) advertising division on Thursday announced an exclusive partnership with T-Mobile Advertising Solutions (TMUS) and its rideshare media network - Octopus Interactive.



Uber expects to leverage a portion of T-Mobile's rideshare inventory to expand Uber's JourneyTV offering to over 50,000 vehicles.



T-Mobile screens will display Uber's JourneyTV rider experience when an Uber trip is underway.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken