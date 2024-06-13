Anzeige
WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
PR Newswire
13.06.2024 18:18 Uhr
Aker ASA - Base prospectus for bonds approved

OSLO, Norway, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to stock exchange notifications 9 January 2024 and 5 April 2024 regarding issuances of senior unsecured NOK bonds.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Norwegian: Finanstilsynet) has on 12 June 2024 approved the base prospectus with attachments prepared by Aker ASA in connection with the listing of bonds on Oslo Børs for:

  • ISIN NO0013120493 - NOK 1,250,000,000 senior unsecured bond issue FRN 2024/2029
  • ISIN NO0013200576 - NOK 500,000,000 senior unsecured bond issue FRN 2024/2031

The prospectus with appendices will be available on the company's website: www.akerasa.com/investorer/treasury/debt

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa---base-prospectus-for-bonds-approved,c4000586

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa--base-prospectus-for-bonds-approved-302172205.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
