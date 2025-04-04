Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
Tradegate
03.04.25
09:09 Uhr
52,60 Euro
+1,80
+3,54 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,1050,8008:48
50,4050,5008:48
PR Newswire
04.04.2025 08:24 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA releases 2024 Annual report

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today publishes its Annual report 2024 which also includes the Sustainability statement for 2024. The Annual report and ESEF format are attached to this release and are also available on the company's website www.akerasa.com.

Investor contact:
Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA
Tel: +47 94 80 46 43
E-mail: svein.stoknes@akerasa.com

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-releases-2024-annual-report,c4130639

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/4130639/3368197.pdf

Aker ASA Årsrapport 2024

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/4130639/3368198.zip

aker-2024-12-31-no.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/4130639/835d711ef0cc846b.pdf

Aker ASA Annual Report 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-releases-2024-annual-report-302420623.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.