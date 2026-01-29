In a new case, Aker Security demonstrates how a control room built on Cyviz' technology platform functions as the operational nerve center for decision-making, collaboration, and preparedness.

In today's security landscape, the challenge lies in aggregating, visualizing, and using large volumes of data effectively in situations where time, precision, and coordination are critical.

Aker Security oversees security and preparedness for large parts of the Group, covering several thousand employees. Its services include travel security, global event and incident monitoring, crisis management, and security advisory services.

"We approached Cyviz because we needed a solution that could bring everything together on a single platform, while at the same time supporting the way we actually work operationally," says Tonje Evensen Bråthen, Head of the Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) at Aker Security.

Real-Time Overview in Aker Security's GSOC

The control room is designed for continuous operational use and supports the work carried out in the GSOC. This is where complex security situations are managed, often requiring coordination among multiple incidents, systems, and stakeholders.

The objective is to create a working environment that provides operators and decision-makers with a shared, real-time situational awareness, enabling rapid collaboration and clear decision-making.

The center provides an overview of information from multiple sources and systems.

"We work with the Cyviz system in the GSOC on a daily basis. It gives us a better overview and allows us to use the information we already have far more effectively," says Bråthen.

One Technology Platform Multiple Systems

The solution is built on Cyviz' technology platform, developed specifically for control rooms and other critical environments. The platform aggregates information across systems and presents it in a way tailored to different roles and decision levels.

"With Cyviz at the heart of the control room, we have a solution that meets today's needs while also providing a strong foundation for future development," says Bråthen.

For Cyviz, the delivery is about providing a platform that supports collaboration and decision-making in complex environments.

A Strategic Decision-Making Tool

The control room at Aker Security is also designed for change. Threat scenarios, evolving workflows, and emerging technological requirements can be addressed without rebuilding the solution from scratch.

"The flexibility of the Cyviz solution allows us to continue developing the control room over time and evolve alongside the technology," says Bråthen.

