During Exercise HEIMDALL, organized by the Norwegian Joint Headquarters (FOH/NJHQ) this week, Cyviz is presenting its fully integrated, containerized solution for command, control, and collaboration environments.

From deployment to operations: Cyviz' container-based C2 solution demonstrated during Exercise HEIMDALL. James Munt, Sales Director from Cyviz, took part in the demonstration.

The solution is designed for secure, standardized, and agile operations, enabling operators to fight at the edge with assured information and supporting faster decision-making, in line with the company's strategic focus on the defense and security sector.

The container solution has been developed in collaboration with Nordic Shelter, providing the container platform. The modular platform combines control room technology, visualization, and software into one integrated system. It's the first live demonstration in a NATO-secure exercise environment.

Exercise HEIMDALL is conducted within a NATO-relevant framework and focuses on cooperation, technology, and operations in demanding environments.

This is the first time we are demonstrating our containerized solution in an operational context. It's an important step in the continued development of standardized, secure solutions for defense environments, says Thomas Edberg, VP, Product at Cyviz.

Standardized for mission-critical environments

The container solution is developed as a standardized Commercial off-the-Shelf (COTS) platform designed to reduce complexity, risk, and deployment time in mission-critical environments.

The architecture is secure by design, tailored for multi-classification use cases, and built to meet strict security and availability requirements, including readiness for TEMPEST B certification and clearance up to NATO TS.

Cyviz delivers the complete technology stack in the container, including solutions for command and control, situational awareness, visualization, and software to manage complex environments.

Defense and security organizations increasingly require standardized solutions that can be deployed rapidly while meeting high security standards. This solution is designed to address those needs, Edberg adds.

Defense as a strategic priority

Defense and security are strategic growth areas for Cyviz. With a proven track record of delivering mission-critical solutions to government and defense customers across several NATO member countries, the company is seeing growing demand driven by increased European defense investments, geopolitical uncertainty, and ongoing modernization initiatives.

Our ambition is to be a long-term technology partner for defense and security organizations with complex operational requirements, says James Munt, Sales Director at Cyviz.

Cyviz' participation in Exercise HEIMDALL underscores the company's position as a Norwegian defense supplier delivering secure, mission-critical solutions and marks an important step in the continued development of containerized command and collaboration environments.

