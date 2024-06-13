Medtronic LABS Documentary: Better Health for Everyone, Everywhere

Reaching more communities with healthcare technology through Medtronic LABS

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Jane Muthoni faced frequent illness during her childhood before she was diagnosed with diabetes. Knowing that over half the world's population can't access essential health services - she now travels around Africa to help others live healthier lives through her work with Medtronic LABS.

Join us as we shadow Jane in her daily life, where she educates her community on living with conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Watch the 8-minute documentary here.

Learn more about the Medtronic LABS program here: https://www.medtroniclabs.org/

