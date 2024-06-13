

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eight former employees of SpaceX are suing the company and its CEO Elon Musk for wrongful termination, alleging they were sexually harassed and forced to work in a hostile environment.



The employees, who filed the lawsuit in a California state court, shared their experiences with the management in a letter in 2022. Following this, four of the plaintiffs were fired on the next day and others faced termination after an internal investigation.



The plaintiffs alleged that the former workplace was filled with lewd sexual behavior, where women were judged by their bra size, The Hill reports.



The letter, signed by at least 400 other employees, claimed that Musk wants to be 'the leader to a brave new world of space travel, but runs his company in the dark ages,' as per CNN.



The former employees also called on management to condemn Musk's activities on X/Twitter arguing that, 'As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX - every tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company.'



The open letter further described Musk's actions on the social networking site as a 'frequent source of distraction and embarrassment'.



Meanwhile, the federal National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against the company in January based on the issues raised by the terminated employees.



In similar news, a former SpaceX intern has disclosed the past sexual relationship with Musk, who had similar relations with other employees and also asked a third employee to have his children, as per The Wall Street Journal.



The news outlet's report is based on interviews with more than 48 people, including friends, family and former colleagues of the women, as well as text messages and emails.



