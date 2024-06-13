

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LinkedIn has introduced new features for its premium subscribers, including generative AI capabilities like chatbots based on well-known career coaches.



These tools aim to help job seekers revamp their resumes and cover letters directly on the platform.



Premium users will have access to a conversational job search feature, allowing them to quickly find job opportunities by asking in plain language.



This feature provides immediate feedback on applications and resumes, along with personalized suggestions tailored to specific job posts. Users can also benefit from cover letter assistance, receiving personalized recommendations that can be reviewed and edited to save time and focus on interview preparation.



The objective of these AI tools is to help users enhance their skills and target job opportunities that align closely with their experience, rather than using a mass distribution approach for resume submissions.



Gyanda Sachdeva, LinkedIn's vice president of product, stated, 'We anticipate that AI will expedite the process of finding the most relevant job for you.' These chatbots have been trained using actual course materials from professional coaches contracted by LinkedIn to refine their content for this purpose.



LinkedIn product manager Rohan Rajiv explains that these tools are designed to serve as a starting point for users rather than a comprehensive solution. 'What we want to do is make it easy for folks who have a difficult time telling their story, have a difficult time staring at a blank screen trying to put something together to at least get started,' he said in a statement to Engadget.



