

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported the identification of two cases of a new strain of H1N1 influenza in U.S. patients. This new strain, known as the 'dual mutant' strain, has genetic alterations named I223V and S247N, which have the potential to reduce the effectiveness of the primary flu antiviral used in hospitals.



A study published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal by the CDC detailed these mutations and their implications. The cases in the U.S. were identified by laboratories at the Connecticut Department of Health and the University of Michigan during the fall and winter seasons.



According to a CDC spokesperson who spoke with CBS News, it is currently unclear how widely these mutated viruses will circulate in the upcoming season. The spokesperson emphasized the importance of continued monitoring of the spread and evolution of these viruses.



Research conducted in Hong Kong suggested that these mutations could enhance H1N1's resistance to oseltamivir, commonly known as Tamiflu. Since the initial identification in a case from British Columbia, Canada in May 2023, over 101 sequences containing these mutations have been submitted to the GISAID global virus database from various regions worldwide. The number of cases of these dual mutant strains has been gradually increasing globally, as indicated in the Hong Kong study.



Although laboratory experiments showed that the mutated viruses had reduced sensitivity to oseltamivir, they remained susceptible to other approved influenza antiviral medications, including baloxavir marboxil. The CDC spokesperson assured that no immediate changes are required for clinical treatments, and flu vaccination continues to protect against viruses carrying these mutations.



